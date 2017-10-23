Flirt alert! Former couple Chris Evans and Jenny Slate engaged in a playful exchange of tweets over the weekend adding more speculation that they have rekindled their romance.

It all started when Evans took to Twitter on Saturday, October 21, expressing his conflicting feelings toward the theme song to Mash: “The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it’s time to go to bed and I probably haven’t done my homework.”

His ex-beau quickly took the opportunity to jokingly criticize him responding: “Probably haven’t”???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven’t you? It’s 7pm and you’ve had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.”

Evan’s quirky comeback asking his former fling to “cut class” with him kept the amorous exchange going, to which her answer was: “This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites.”

Meanwhile, followers of the former couple chimed in with doting tweets and hilarious responses of their own. “I feel like this is gonna end up behind the bleachers. U kids be safe,” one person wrote. “You two are just too damn adorable,” tweeted another.

Evans, 36, and Slate, 35, who split in February 2017 after nine months of dating, sparked reconciliation rumors when they stepped out together for a bite to eat in Atlanta on October 13.

As previously reported, an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly, “They seemed like a couple. [They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date.”

The next day, the Zootopia actress joined Evans on a double date with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, at Better Half restaurant. The eatery shared a photo of the Avengers costars in the kitchen with a group of chefs on Instagram on October 15. The post was captioned, “Sometimes we have the chance to feed heroes. Last night, it was these exceptional gents.”

