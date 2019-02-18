Justin Theroux and his rescue dog Kuma have a bond that can’t be broken! The Leftovers alum documented an outing with the pup on Sunday, February 17, where the daddy and dog duo recreated an iconic scene from a cartoon classic.

“Date Night at the Waverly,” Theroux, 47, captioned an Instagram video that showed him and the pup sharing food in a dimly lit restaurant. “Lady and Tramp-ing,” the Parks and Recreation actor added along with a spaghetti emoji, both nods to the Walt Disney 1955 animated romance film in which the two main canine characters share a noodle together during a date.

Their fun didn’t end there, either! Theroux and his four-legged friend cuddled up together by a fire to enjoy the rest of their evening. In one Instagram Story, the Maniac star poses with the pooch whose head is double the size of his. Kuma’s puppy dog eyes are front and center in the pic.

Theroux introduced his social media followers to Kuma in June 2018 after his long journey to rescue the dog who was found in bad shape following Hurricane Harvey months prior.

“MEET KUMA. There are too many people to thank for Kuma…. @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom. You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption,” the producer wrote in part. “And also… of course Katie and Ryan and all the pilots with @pilotsnpaws. Showing that ALL breeds can fly. Especially the ones most in need.”

Since joining his family that year, Theroux has documented many moments with the canine, including her first experience in snow in November 2018 where Kuma could be seen bundled up for the wintry weather in a puff jacket and booties.

