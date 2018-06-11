Finding love in another pup! Justin Theroux just revealed the newest member of his family — a trusty canine companion.

The 46-year-old Leftovers actor took to Instagram on Sunday, June 10, to introduce the dog and share a heartfelt thanks to those who helped him during the adoption journey.

“MEET KUMA,” Theroux began the lengthy post, showing off the adorable pooch who was found in bad shape after Hurricane Harvey. “There are too many people to thank for Kuma…. @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom. You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption.”

The producer continued the post with a special thanks to the organization who helped him bring the pup home following the finalized adoption just last week. “And also… of course Katie and Ryan and all the pilots with @pilotsnpaws,” he continued. “Showing that ALL breeds can fly. Especially the ones most in need.”

Meanwhile, A Chance to Bloom — the dog rescue foundation responsible for saving the dog’s life — took to their Instagram to share the heartwarming story behind the pit-bull.

“Confession time! We’ve been keeping a BIG secret from everyone. Back in March, we received an unusual adoption inquiry from a high profile adopter. The entire process was very secretive, and for weeks, we had no idea who the potential adopter might be, despite phone and e-mail communications,” the organization penned alongside a series of adorable photos of Theroux and the pooch. “We were so excited to learn that not only was this potential adopter a huge bully breed advocate, but also an amazing film actor!”

The post continued to navigate followers through the dog’s journey. “Shortly after Hurricane Harvey, we saved a young blue pit bull from @mcaspets . She was exactly the type of dog we strive to rescue, and she desperately needed our help,” the post continued. “The odds were stacked against Kuma as a shy, mangy pit bull with medical issues, but something about her pulled at our heartstrings. We saved Kuma from euthanasia without hesitation and took her into our rescue to bloom.”

ACTB noted that their entire team “has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make things happen!” They added: “Kuma is an ambassador of the breed, with a very calm temperament and breezed though her basic obedience training. We knew that she’d be a perfect fit for Justin, when he came all the way to Texas for a meet and greet!”

And it’s safe to say Kuma in good hands with the dedicated dog-dad. Theroux recently revealed that two of the massive tattoos inked on his back are in honor of his two deceased rescue pups, showing the love he gives to his animals.

