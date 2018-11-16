Not a fan! Justin Theroux’s dog, Kuma, did not enjoy her first experience in the snow, though she looked adorable while trudging in it.

The Maniac actor, 47, documented the pair’s outing in the wintry weather on his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 15. Kuma started her trek in a puffy vest and later upgraded to snow booties, which she wasn’t sure how to walk in.

Theroux introduced the world to Kuma, who was rescued following Hurricane Harvey, on Instagram in June. “Heading home Forever,” he wrote of the pit bull. “#adoptdontshop.”

He continued in another post: “MEET KUMA. There are too many people to thank for Kuma …. @jesslee81 and William and everyone @chancetobloom. You are the heroes who took Kuma from death and loved her back to life. Also @austinpetsalive for steering me towards a new adoption. … And also … of course Katie and Ryan and all the pilots with @pilotsnpaws. Showing that ALL breeds can fly. Especially the ones most in need.”

The Leftovers alum is a longtime animal lover. “So I had two dogs, both rescues, pit bulls, pit bull mix, and when they died, I dedicated half my back to one and half of my back to the other,” he revealed of his tattoos in May. “So, it’s a picture of a rat, because my dog used to kill rats in Washington Square Park, which is not fun. It was horrible. She was really good at it. I mean, it’s doing a service to New York also. Oh, and then a pigeon. A New York pigeon and a rat.”

Keep scrolling to explore Kuma’s first walk through the snow!

