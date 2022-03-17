What went wrong? Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their separation after more than 10 years together, leaving fans to question why they called it quits.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney wrote in a statement shared via Instagram in March after being spotted without her wedding ring earlier that month. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz, for his part, expressed his disappointment in an Instagram post. “Well this sucks,” he confessed. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–kin canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?”

After noting that he was not ready to use the term divorce yet because it was “too painful,” the reality star raved over his romance with Maloney. “We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely [sic] possible over the course of our relationship,” he gushed. “I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love and being a better partner.”

He added: “I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family. I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées.”

Schwartz and Maloney were already dating when Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013. They tied the knot in 2016 but later revealed that they were not legally married. The duo made things official when they exchanged vows for a second time in Las Vegas in July 2019.

One month before the split made headlines, the TomTom co-owner opened up about the pair’s plans to start a family. “Time will tell,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I don’t know [when].”

However, Schwartz still seemed optimistic at the time, predicting that Maloney would make an “incredible mom” one day. “I love kids. We just never got around to it,” he added. “It’s not too late, I know.”

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, meanwhile, got real about her marriage one year before the separation.

“I feel like the misconceptions of our relationship is that we are like, Tom’s deeply unhappy and I’m a miserable shrew of a wife,” she said during a February 2021 episode of her podcast. “I mean, we don’t hide our fights. We have, you’ve seen on the show, like, pretty intense, horrific fights that, you know, suck. But we’ve always been willing and able to, like, live our relationship out loud. So you do see, like, the worst of the worst, but that’s not, like, the constant daily for us.”

