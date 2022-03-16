Sending condolences. Vanderpump Rules cast members and alums alike reacted after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz confirmed their split.

The former couple announced their breakup in separate Instagram statements on Tuesday, March 15, after 12 years together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” the Utah native, 35, wrote. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The reality star concluded that although she and the Minnesota native, 39, will “be on different paths,” the Bravo personalities will “continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

In a post of his own, the former Sur bartender struggled to “capture 12 years of love in a f–king canned Instagram caption.”

The Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar cofounder wrote, “Well this sucks. … I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Not only did Schwartz reflect on experiencing the “most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible” in his social media upload, but he also posted throwback photos from their time together.

The pair began dating ahead of season 1 of the Bravo show in 2013, getting engaged two years after Vanderpump Rules began airing. Although the couple’s 2016 wedding in California was not legal due to paperwork issues, they tied the knot again in 2019 in Las Vegas.

One month before calling it quits, Schwartz exclusively told Us Weekly that it was not “too late” for himself and Maloney to start a family.

“Time will tell,” he said in February, noting that his then-partner would make an “incredible” mother. “I don’t know [when]. I love kids. We just never got around to it.”

The former model was focusing on his “plant daddy” skills for the time being, asking Us, “Is that creepy? I’ve got a green thumb now. … I’m obsessed with plants.”

Keep scrolling to see how Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and more Pump Rules personalities sent support to Schwartz and Maloney amid their divorce news.