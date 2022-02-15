Babies still on the brain? Tom Schwartz is giving an update on his and Katie Maloney‘s future family plans.

“Time will tell,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly of having kids while attending Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports on Saturday, February 12. “I don’t know [when].”

The TomTom Restaurant & Bar co-owner went on to tell Us that his wife, 35, will make an “incredible mom” one day, gushing, “I love kids. We just never got around to it. It’s not too late, I know.”

For now, Schwartz prides himself on his “plant daddy” skills. “Is that creepy?” the former model asked Us. “I’ve got a green thumb now. … I’m obsessed with plants.”

He and Maloney married in California in 2016 after five years of dating. While the ceremony wasn’t legal due to a paperwork technicality, the Bravo personalities tied the knot again in 2019 in Las Vegas.

With many of the reality stars’ cast members recently having kids of their own, from Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor to Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Schwartz and Maloney have been vocal about wanting to join their friends’ parenthood journey. The pair began documenting their fertility struggles on season 9 of the Bravo show, including conversations about having an abortion earlier in their relationship.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host didn’t choose to be open to “gain sympathy” from viewers, Maloney told Kate Casey last year.

“[I want to] open up a part of my past that maybe would have people connect with me a little more on what I’ve been through,” she explained in the November 2021 interview. “Maybe other people have been through something like that.”

That same month, the Utah native said on her own podcast that a recent chat with Lisa Vanderpump about her attempts to conceive made Maloney feel “invalidated.”

The former SUR waitress explained at the time: “I’m talking to Lisa and she’s like, ‘Well, are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question, I get where it was coming from. It was coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive because it’s like, ‘Yes I tried. Of course we tried.’ … I get it, people are curious and they want to know, but it’s rude. It just comes across as rude.”

Maloney told her listeners that she was “tired of being asked that … and tired of answering that” as she and Schwartz were moving at their “own pace.”

