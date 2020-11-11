Ready to grow! Vanderpump Rules stars have been very vocal over the years about their plans to conceive.

Stassi Schroeder told Andy Cohen in January 2019 that she was ready to have kids with Beau Clark, six months before the commercial casting director proposed.

“Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order,” the Next Level Basic author said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “I don’t know when the moment was [I knew he was The One]. I can’t even remember when the moment was. There was something that just, like, switched.”

Clark proposed to Schroeder in July 2019, and Us Weekly broke the news the following year that she was pregnant with their first child. When the couple tied the knot in September 2020 in a secret backyard ceremony, the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host showed off her baby bump in a white gown. After kissing the bride, Clark knelt down to kiss his wife’s stomach.

Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent both announced pregnancies that same month with Jax Taylor and Randall Emmett, respectively. Scheana Shay shared her pregnancy news in October 2020.

The “One More Time” singer had frozen her eggs multiple times before conceiving naturally. “I honestly don’t even know if I do want kids,” the California native exclusively told Us of her decision in January 2019. “I would only have kids if I found the right person who wanted to have some with me, and where my life’s at right now, I don’t see it going in that direction. But things can change, you never know! I just wanted to do this as a backup option because my AMH levels were extremely low, like almost zero. … I’m not getting any younger. My numbers aren’t getting any higher.”

While Katie Maloney has been vocal about trying to conceive with Tom Schwartz, Ariana Maddix and Tom Sandoval aren’t planning to start a family anytime soon.

The Florida native exclusively told Us in December 2018 that she was too busy for children, explaining, “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books. I gotta go to outer space. I want to go to outer space so bad.”

Keep scrolling to see the reality stars’ quotes about their future family plans.