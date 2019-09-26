



Doing herself a favor! Scheana Shay has thought about freezing her eggs a third time even though she isn’t sure she wants to have kids.

“We got seven eggs this past time [in July],” the Vanderpump Rules star, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 24, while promoting her upcoming RiSE Festival attendance. “We got nine the first time [in January] and although 16 sounds like a lot, it’s not that many. So I’m considering doing a third round at the end of the year.”

That being said, the reality star doesn’t have a set timeline for when she wants to start a family. “I honestly don’t even know if I do want kids,” the Bravo personality admitted. “I would only have kids if found the right person who wanted to have some with me, and where my life’s at right now, I don’t see it going in that direction. But things can change, you never know! I just wanted to do this as a backup option because my AMH levels were extremely low, like almost zero. … I’m not getting any younger. My numbers aren’t getting any higher.”

The California native added, “I absolutely don’t regret doing it. I wouldn’t have done it twice if I didn’t want this, and yeah I’m considering a third.”

Shay has even convinced “a couple” of her friends to freeze their eggs. “A few of my other friends on the show have been considering it as well,” she explained to Us. “It is a lifestyle change [and] commitment so that’s the hardest part for people.”

Since the “Good as Gold” singer’s 2016 split from her costar and husband Mike Shay, she has been spotted with Amber Valletta’s brother, Robert Valletta, SUR bartender Adam Spott and Tom Tom employee Max Boyens. In August, she was spotted making out with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes in Las Vegas.

“We hang out a lot, but I don’t know, there’s something about, like, being in other cities with him and then we just end up making out,” she told Us exclusively at the time. “[We] just can’t super, super cross the line. That didn’t work out so well last time. We just make out when we’re drunk.”

That same month, Hayes, 30, told Us, “[She] is not my type.”

Shay will be attending the 6th annual RiSE Festival taking place on October 4-6 in the Mojave Desert. “Just got my tickets,” the TV personality wrote on Instagram earlier this month.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

