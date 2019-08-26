



Another shot at love? Scheana Shay was spotted making out with Robby Hayes in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 25, more than a year after they were first linked.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and the 30-year-old Bachelorette alum couldn’t keep their hands off each other while partying at the Encore Beach Club in Sin City.

Shay and Hayes documented their Vegas trip with fellow reality TV personalities Kaliah Casillas (The Challenge), Corey Brooks (Big Brother season 18) and Jef Holm (The Bachelorette season 8) via Instagram Stories.

The SURver and the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant were first seen together in February 2018. While they played coy about their relationship at the time, Hayes took Shay out on a date during season 7 of Vanderpump Rules.

The “What I Like” singer later claimed to Us Weekly that Hayes ghosted her. The model, however, told Us that their relationship simply fizzled out.

“It was really not, like, a ghosting thing,” Hayes told Us in April. “We’re both stubborn — it’s just in our genes — and one wasn’t texting the other.”

While Hayes was briefly linked to Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, they split in July.

More recently, Hayes was accused of making a sex tape with Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley. The Bachelor Nation star clarified the Chrisley Knows Best star’s claims earlier this month.

“I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on,” Hayes explained on “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast on Wednesday, August 21. “We’re in the middle of dealing with it. I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago.”

Todd’s allegations first made headlines on August 15 after he publicly alleged Lindsie, 29, had affairs with Hayes and fellow Bachelorette alum Josh Murray during her marriage to Will Campbell.

Murray, for his part, referred to Lindsie as a “friend” in a statement amid the allegations.

Lindsie, meanwhile, stated in a police report previously obtained by E! News that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

Savannah Chrisley made it clear she is standing with her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley during the family drama.

“I know how they’ve raised us and the values they taught us,” Savannah, 22, told reporters on Sunday. “So, if they taught us those values, it means they have them themselves.”

