Don’t call it a reality TV love triangle! Scheana Shay has nothing but nice things to say about her ex Robby Hayes’ new girlfriend, Siesta Key star Juliette Porter.

“She’s a sweetheart. I don’t know how offish it is, I guess he’s doing Siesta Key now,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at World Dog Day presented by PetPlan Pet Insurance in West Hollywood on Saturday, May 18. “But good for them. I think she is just his type.”

Robby, 30, and Juliette, 21, went public with their relationship earlier this month. The SURver revealed to Us she spent time with the new couple at the Stagecoach musical festival in April.

“We were all at Stagecoach together, all at the same house, at the festival together,” Scheana explained on Saturday. “[Robby and I] had a conversation a couple of months ago. We talked, we worked it all out. Everything with him and I is good.”

Scheana was linked to Robby, who competed for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette, in February 2018. The twosome even documented one of their dates on season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, but had a brief falling out earlier this year after the “Good as Gold” singer claimed the Bachelor in Paradise alum ghosted her.

“It was really not, like, a ghosting thing,” Robby clarified to Us in April. “We’re both stubborn — it’s just in our genes — and one wasn’t texting the other.”

Scheana, meanwhile, ran into another one of her exes at Stagecoach last month — Rob Valletta. Us broke the news that the This Is LA host, who dated Scheana for a year following her divorce from Mike Shay, had a new girlfriend named Heather Love Whiting. Scheana told Us that she spotted the model with her ex at the aforementioned festival.

“Honestly, I don’t know anything about her. I don’t even know her name,” she told Us on Saturday. “I just saw him with a blonde at Stagecoach. Thankfully, I was with a hot guy and we just went our way, they went theirs.”

As for her latest love interest, Scheana played coy: “You’ve got to watch season 8 and find out.”

