Focusing on herself! Juliette Porter has washed her hands clean from Alex Kompos following what she refers to as a “toxic” romance. During the Tuesday, February 26, episode of Siesta Key, the 21-year-old confronted her longtime boyfriend after finding two girls in his bed. While they got back together by the end of the show, things went a bit differently than shown on TV.

Juliette joined this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast to share all the details and give Us an update on their relationship today. Listen to the full episode above – plus, get some important tidbits below.

On what happened in Alex’s room:

“I showed up to his house early and all the doors were locked. I found one door that he actually uses as a window that has blinds in front of it. I think he forgot that it’s a door and that’s the only one that was open. I knew in the back of my mind, like, he knew I was there. He must have looked outside the window, saw my car and quickly locked the doors and forgot one. … I climbed over the couch and I saw him standing in front of his bedroom. I saw a girl sleeping.”

On the timeline – from finding the girls to breaking up with Alex to getting back together:

“I think that was maybe three weeks? It was really tough, everything was happening so fast. I didn’t even have time to think about what was going on, especially with everyone in my ear. I just wanted things to go back to normal, but in the back of my mind, I was thinking, ‘This is gonna change everything.’”

On off-camera conversations with Alex:

“Those are the ones that area kinda difficult for me; if it’s just him and I, he’s kind of saying, ‘It didn’t happen, I would never do that.’ I want to trust him, so those were almost worse for me. On camera, I try to use my head a little more. When there’s a camera watching me, I’m like, ‘Wait, what are other people going to think about this? What’s the best way to do this?’”

On taking Alex back:

“It’s hard because I trusted him at the time; he was my best friend. You never really know what other people are gonna pull. … I wanted to feel safe. In the long run that didn’t really end up working out.”

On Cara and Alex:

“As much as we want to pretend that the cameras aren’t around, I really assumed that Alex wouldn’t do something with her, even if he wanted to because there were cameras watching him all the time. I never thought they were actually going to hook up, I just thought it was rude that she was coming around and the things she said about me and my boyfriend at the time were terrible. I never thought he would do something like that, but I guess I was wrong.”

On the last breakup:

“We’ve been on and off for a long time. … We went back and forth a lot; I broke up with him in October for about a month; it was a toxic relationship. We tried again until about a month ago. After that, I was like, ‘We just have to rip the band-aid off.’”

On not watching anymore back:

“After this week, I can’t go back and watch that. In the moment, I understood how I was feeling, how heartbroken I was and this was a really big deal. I don’t want to act the way I was acting, but I would have handled things a lot better if I were able to just leave, and I wasn’t able to leave. … I begged the producers to let me, like, have a week off. They were, like, ‘We can’t, we have a deadline.’ And I understand that but I think in the situation I was in, I was just so emotional. I don’t want to watch it anymore, I don’t want to see myself in that state.”

Siesta Key airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

