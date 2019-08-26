



is standing with her parents,and, and not her sister,, during their family’s ongoing legal and personal drama.

“I know how they’ve raised us and the values they taught us,” Savannah, 22, said of Todd, 50, and Julie, 46, while speaking with reporters at an airport on Sunday, August 25, in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. “So, if they taught us those values, it means they have them themselves.”

A federal grand jury indicted Todd and Julie on 12 charges including tax evasion, conspiracy and fraud on August 13. The couple — who also share sons Kyle, 27, Chase, 23, and Grayson, 13 — surrendered to authorities the next day and posted bond. They have denied any wrongdoing.

In the midst of the Chrisleys’ legal troubles, Todd issued a statement in which he publicly accused Lindsie, 29, of having affairs with The Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes and Josh Murray during her marriage to Will Campbell.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” the Chrisley Knows Best star said on August 15. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Savannah insisted on Sunday that her father “would try to help” Lindsie instead of extorting her with the alleged sex tape, as Lindsie claimed that Todd and Chase tried to do. “It’s extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that’s trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn’t on the show and didn’t get the attention that she wanted,” Savannah added. (Lindsie appeared on the first five seasons of the family’s USA Network reality series before exiting in 2017 over her falling out with Todd.)

Savannah then slammed Hayes, 30, and Murray, 35, for their involvement with her sister. “I just think it’s really funny that all these Bachelor stars are trying to get their five minutes of fame,” she said. “If they don’t get it on that show, they find another way to get it. It’s sad, but the truth always wins.”

Lindsie’s attorney said in a statement earlier this month that she “has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family.” Hayes, for his part, denied making a sex tape with Lindsie, claiming they instead “got caught on [a] security camera.” Murray, meanwhile, suggested that Todd and Julie “focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.”

A source, meanwhile, tells Us Weekly that Hayes turned over evidence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday, August 22, including “text messages and other correspondence.”

