



Two sides to every story. Robby Hayes spoke out for the first time since Todd Chrisley accused him of making a sex tape with the Chrisley Knows Best star’s daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

“We did not make a sex tape,” the Bachelorette alum, 30, clarified on the “Housewives and Vanderpump” podcast on Wednesday, August 21. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Because the footage derived from a security cam, Hayes explained that there was “no consent from either end, which kind of debunks” Todd, 50, referring to it as a “sex tape.”

“We’re in the middle of dealing with it,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said. “I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago.”

The drama first made headlines earlier this month when the real estate mogul publicly accused Lindsie, 29, of having affairs with Hayes and fellow Bachelorette alum Josh Murray during her marriage to Will Campbell. Todd’s claim came two days after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted for tax evasion. (The couple pleaded not guilty.)

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” the USA Network star said in a statement on August 15. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Murray, 35, promptly responded with a statement of his own, in which he stated that he and Lindsie “have been friends for years.” He added, “I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Hayes, for his part, said on Wednesday’s podcast episode that he believes Todd “has always had a hardhead for both” himself and Murray, adding, “He gave me s–t in Vegas, actually, one year on the red carpet at the ACM Awards.”

