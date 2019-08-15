



The drama within the Chrisley family continues. Todd Chrisley publicly claimed his daughter Lindsie Chrisley had affairs with two popular stars from The Bachelorette.

Todd, 50, made the accusation after Lindsie, 29, claimed in a police report filed on July 16 that her father and stepbrother Chase Chrisley “were going to release [a] sex tape involving her.”

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray [during her marriage to Will Campbell] private for her sake since August of 2016,” the Chrisley Knows Best star said in a statement to E! News on Thursday, August 15. “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me.”

He added, “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Lindsie stated in the police report obtained by E! News that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.” She claimed Todd and Chase, 23, “wanted her to lie about an incident,” and they would extort her with the alleged sex tape if she did not.

In response to Todd’s allegation, Murray, 35, said that he and Lindsie “have been friends for years.”

“I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor,” the Bachelorette season 10 winner said in a statement to E! News on Thursday. “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Lindsie’s attorney, meanwhile, told the outlet: “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and, as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

The drama comes two days after a federal grand jury indicted Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, for tax evasion, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The couple pleaded not guilty at an Atlanta courthouse on Wednesday, August 14.

Hayes, 30, finished as the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. Murray was engaged to Bachelorette Andi Dorfman from 2014 to 2015 and to his Paradise costar Amanda Stanton in 2016.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hayes for comment.

