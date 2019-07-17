Their romance has ran its course. Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes and Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter have reportedly split after three months of dating.

According to E! News, the former couple split at the end of June. While neither Hayes, 30, or Porter, 21, have publicly confirmed their breakup, the former Bachelorette contestant posted a cryptic message about life and love to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 16.

“You want to come into my life, the door is open. You want to leave my life, the door is open,” the quote read. “Just one request — don’t stand at the door, you’re blocking traffic.”

Porter first revealed the news of their romance in a sweet Instagram post in May that showed the duo locking lips. She simply added fish and heart emojis alongside the snap. Days later, Hayes shared a romantic pic of him and Porter lounging on a boat. “Two peas in a yacht,” he captioned the photo.

The following month, the twosome took their love to Greece where they documented their Mediterranean vacation in a series of sultry Instagram pictures of them looking picture-perfect in swimsuits.

Prior to their relationship, Hayes dated Bachelor in Paradise costar Amanda Stanton, whom he split from in September 2017. The Florida native was later linked to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her thoughts on Hayes and Porter in May

“She’s a sweetheart. I don’t know how offish it is, I guess he’s doing Siesta Key now,” Shay, 34, told Us. “But good for them. I think she is just his type.”

Porter, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with ex-boyfriend Alex Kompos prior to Hayes. Their tumultuous relationship played on the MTV show, that showed their romance come to an end late last year.

“We’ve been on and off for a long time. … We went back and forth a lot; I broke up with him in October for about a month; it was a toxic relationship,” Porter told Us in January. “We tried again until about a month ago. After that, I was like, ‘We just have to rip the band-aid off.’”

