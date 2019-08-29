Scheana-Shay-and-Robby-Hayes-Aren’t-Dating





“We’re neighbors, so it’s like super easy to hang out or fly to Vegas together, whatever. It was our friend’s 30th birthday,” Shay, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at the poolside #Vanderpupcation celebration at the Mondrian in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 28. “We hang out a lot, but I don’t know, there’s something about, like, being in other cities with him and then we just end up making out.”

Shay and Hayes, 30, were first linked in February 2018. While their relationship eventually fizzled out, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Sin City on Sunday, August 25.

“[We] just can’t super, super cross the line,” the Bravo personality told Us on Wednesday. “That didn’t work out so well last time. We just make out when we’re drunk.”

Shay added that Hayes is “hot,” has “good abs” and is a “good kisser.”

“We just have a lot of fun together. We had, like, it wasn’t even a falling out. It was just like both of us being so stubborn. I’m like, ‘Well, you didn’t text me back,’ and he’s like, ‘Well you didn’t check in with me.’ It was like the dumbest fight ever,” she told Us about their dynamic, noting a mutual friend helped them get back on good terms. “He came over and two seconds later, we were fine. We watched the episode of [Vanderpump Rules] of our date together and everything was good.”

The “Good as Gold” singer was previously married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2017. After their split, Scheana reconnected with ex Rob Valletta. The twosome eventually called it quits after less than a year together.

“With Rob, there was so many times that things didn’t really [seem] right, but I ignored it. I ignored signs, I ignored other opinions,” Scheana explained to Us in November 2018. “I was just like ‘No, no, no, this is perfect’ because I couldn’t admit that me jumping into a relationship a month after a divorce was a bad idea. I couldn’t admit that things weren’t perfect. I just wanted everyone to think, ‘Oh wow, this is her fairy-tale ending, she got divorced and met the love of her life. And everyone lived happily ever after.’ And that was not the case.”

Fans can expect to see more of Scheana’s love life play out when Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo later this year.

