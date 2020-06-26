Sharing her story. Scheana Shay opened up about suffering a miscarriage in an emotional podcast episode on Friday, June 26.

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, said on “Scheananigans.” “My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible.”

Although the reality star missed her period and got sick one morning after drinking, she initially didn’t think anything of the signs — until she spoke to a tarot card reader. The California native bought a pregnancy test and took it over FaceTime with her boyfriend, Brock Davies. When it came out positive, Shay bought four more tests.

After the Bravo personality had a blood test and her doctor confirmed the pregnancy, she babysat her friend’s child as practice, told her mom and sister she was expecting and made a surfboard reveal to tell her dad the news on Father’s Day.

“We were freaking out, but just so excited because we didn’t know or think this was possible,” the “Good as Gold” singer gushed.

But during a San Diego trip with Davies, Shay “felt off” and was “freaking out” after “bleeding all weekend.”

The couple went to her doctor for a blood test and found her progesterone levels had “dropped significantly.” Shay got on progesterone pills, but still had “a feeling” that something was wrong.

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat,” the “Scheananigans” host revealed. “There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts that he could see were starting to form, and it just didn’t. So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

She added, “Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry. … I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf—k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet.”

Shay went on to say that she is still “so happy” for her former costar Stassi Schroeder’s recent pregnancy news despite her own loss.

The singer has been open in the past about her plans to become a mom, telling Maria Menounos last month that she and Davies “want at least two” children together. (The athlete already is the father of two kids from a previous relationship.)

“If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family,” she said at the time. “If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Shay and Davies’ romance in November 2019.