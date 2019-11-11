



A new love! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is dating personal trainer Brock Davies, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Shay, 34, revealed to Us and other reporters at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 10, that she is “actually not” single, although she declined to identify her new boyfriend.

“I’m not giving anymore information,” she teased. “I’m just not single, so I’m not gonna act like I am. [It’s] very, very new.”

The Bravo personality did, however, share with Us that she and her beau celebrated their two-month anniversary earlier in the week. They also recently traveled to Australia and Bali together.

“He surprised me with Bali,” she said. “I had no idea we were going.”

Shay told Us that she and Davies were introduced by “mutual friends,” and most of her close pals “have just met him on FaceTime so far.” Her costar Kristen Doute echoed, “I haven’t met him, but I like everything about him.”

Shay and Doute’s castmates James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, on the other hand, have already come face-to-face with Davies, who is a father of two.

“He’s quite the hunk!” Kennedy, 27, told Us at the PCAs. Leviss, 25, added, “He’s so hot. He has an Australian accent. He lives in San Diego. I’ll tell you everything because I just met him. We got ready together … at the house.”

Leviss also spoke with Us about the new couple’s recent vacation, saying, “Basically he tricked her into going to Bali. She was like, ‘Raquel, I’m not going to be here for a while. I’m going to Australia.’ So she was sure that she was going to Australia, and he tricked her, got her on the plane to Bali without even telling her. It was the craziest story.”

Davies owns two F45 Training studios in California and is also a rugby player.

Shay, for her part, was married to Mike Shay from 2014 to 2017. She later reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Rob Valletta before being linked to The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes and her Vanderpump Rules costar and coworker Adam Spott.

“I feel like I’ve been single for so long because they were the Robs and the Adams and the douchebags and all the Bachelor guys, and it’s like, I was the one putting in so much effort, and I’ve never had someone treat me the way I deserve and treat me the way I treat people,” she told Us at the PCAs. “So with this one I’m like, you know what? We’re gonna see where this goes and I’m gonna ride this out and hopefully he’s a keeper!”

