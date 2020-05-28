Lots to look forward to! Scheana Shay wants to start a family with her boyfriend, Brock Davies.

“I want at least two and he already has two,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, said during a Maria Menounos interview on Wednesday, May 27. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance, [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

The reality star went on to say that the former professional rugby player’s two children live in Australia with their mom. “I haven’t met them yet,” the California native said during the “Better Together With Maria Menounos” appearance. “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas.”

The Bravo personality made her relationship with Davies Instagram official last month. “I’ve waited a while to actually post something w my BF bc negativity always surrounds my dating life and it can be frustrating,” Shay wrote via Instagram in April. “BUT, it’s been 7 months and I’ve never been happier!! I finally am ready to share our relationship as more than just a highlight of stories on here.”

The “Good as Gold” singer told Menounos, 41, about freezing her eggs, saying that she’s headed for a third round soon. The Australia native “absolutely” wants to help her freeze embryos this time around when the clinic opens.

Shay isn’t sure she’ll need any of the embryos if her psychics are to be believed. “A lot of psychics are like, ‘You’re not even going to go through this third round. Everything’s going to happen naturally,'” she said. “Everyone keeps seeing a boy.”

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host and Davies are not “in a rush” to tie the knot as they are both divorced. (Shay was previously married to Michael Shay from 2014 to 2016.)

“We’re talking about the future,” the singer said. “There are so many other things you can do to show your love for someone. … We’ll eventually do it.”