Officially Mrs. Clark! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, who are expecting their first child, quietly wed after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway. ❤️,” the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum wrote alongside a video of the pair saying “I do” during a casual ceremony.

Schroeder added, “Married sept 2020 … Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Next Level Basic author is pregnant with their first child, a baby girl. The news came days after she was fired by Bravo for racially insensitive comments from her past. Us exclusively revealed in February 2018 that Schroeder and Clark, 40, started seeing each other after meeting through Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute.

Story developing.