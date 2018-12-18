Determined to follow in his dad’s footsteps! Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has a clear idea of what his future with fiancée Brittany Cartwright will look like, and it includes having children.

The reality star, 39, opened up about his hopes for fatherhood in a new interview with Men’s Health published on Monday, December 17.

“I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be,” he told the outlet. “Because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there.”

Taylor — who is set to wed Cartwright, 29, in 2019 at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky — also revealed the pair plans to have at least two kids following their nuptials.

As for how things have changed in recent times, the former model said: “I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

Taylor — whose cheating scandal with former SURver Faith Stowers played out on season 6 of Vanderpump Rules prior to his engagement to Cartwright — also told Men’s Health the pair are attending premarital counseling once a month to maintain a solid relationship.

Cartwright detailed how she learned to forgive Taylor following the infidelity in an interview with Us Weekly in November.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” she explained to Us. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

The Michigan native also spoke to Men’s Health about a dark time in his life following his dad’s death from cancer in December 2017 and revealed how his love helped him through the rough patch.

“I was in a deep rut,” he said. “I was literally going to lock myself in a room and do enough drugs to hurt myself.”

Cartwright, however, encouraged him to try medical marijuana in hopes that would help him.

“Brittany was, like, ‘I understand where you’re coming from. I can’t imagine what you’re going through, but can you try something?’” he remembered. “I tried it and it changed my life. I said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to hurt myself. I’m not going to drink. I’m going to flip this around and make my dad proud. I’m going to go to the gym. We’re going to start some businesses. We’re going to move up.’”

