Airing her frustrations. Katie Maloney looked back on a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump about her fertility struggles — and the negative turn it took.

“It was a lot. And I wasn’t handling it very well,” the Utah native, 34, said on a recent episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast of trying to conceive a baby with husband Tom Schwartz as Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent all welcomed babies.

“As much as we kept going and kept trying, at the end of last year I was like, ‘This is not how I want this to go down. This is just so much pressure and I’m having anxiety even thinking about it,’” Maloney recalled. “I just said to Tom, ‘Let’s just take a break.’ … It was starting to feel forced.”

The former SUR server subsequently talked with Vanderpump, 61, about the situation.

“I’m talking to Lisa and she’s like, ‘Well, are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’” Maloney said. “That question, I get where it was coming from. It was coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive because it’s like, ‘Yes I tried. Of course we tried.’ … I get it, people are curious and they wanna know, but it’s rude. It just comes across as rude.”

The Bravo personality noted that she was “tired of being asked that … and tired of answering that,” saying, “I just wish Tom and I could just go about this at our own pace.”

While Maloney told Schroeder’s Instagram followers in September 2020 that she was feeling “zero FOMO” amid her costars’ pregnancy, Ariana Madix exclusively told Us Weekly in October that the Pucker and Pout creator felt “left out.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails author, 36, said, “I didn’t realize she was getting pressure from people. … I do remember Katie was over at one point during the [coronavirus] pandemic, and she said, ‘Yeah, we’re trying.’ Then she said, ‘We’re going to Palm Springs, and it’s going to be when I’m ovulating.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Good luck.’”

Maloney gave her podcast listeners a timeline of her and Schwartz’s attempts in November 2020, explaining, “Tom and I decided a while ago that we would start trying this past summer, which we have. It hasn’t happened for us yet. So, when the time is right for us. But in the meantime, I am having a lot of fun being along for the ride with my friends.”