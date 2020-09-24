Pump Rules’ Katie Maloney: I Have ‘Zero FOMO’ Over My Friends’ Pregnancies

On her own timetable. Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney is not feeling pressured to have kids with her husband, Tom Schwartz, amid her friends’ respective pregnancies.

Beneath one of her Instagram posts, a fan shared how they were “ready for a baby announcement” from Maloney, 33, and Schwartz, 37. However, she directly responded to another commenter who suggested the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host had “fomo” for being the “odd one out” of her pregnant friends.

“[I have] zero FOMO. I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey,” Maloney wrote back. “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

Many of Maloney and Schwartz’s Vanderpump Rules costars are gearing up to become first-time parents. Us Weekly broke the news in June that Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are expecting their first child. On September 2, Lala Kent revealed that she and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, have a baby on the way. Then Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor also announced their baby news via Instagram on Monday, September 21.

Maloney and Schwartz, meanwhile, talked about their plans to start their own family earlier this month. “So everyone also was asking us about babies, when we’re going to have a baby, but you heard Mr. Commitment Phobe, himself,” she said on her podcast, while Schwartz chimed in to add, “I’ve gotten better about being in the present, and not living in the future, like we talked about. But I’m still kind of living in the present, like, we’ll have a baby when the time is right, when I have, you know…”

Katie interrupted and teased, “Honey, we’re not getting any younger. We’re going to have a baby.”

In March, Schwartz spoke to Us exclusively about how the idea of having kids can be “scary” at times. “We both talk a big game,” he said at the time. “During life, during brunch, during interviews, we’re like, ‘Yes, we’re ready to have kids,’ but then we get home and we’re like, ‘Uh …’ When it comes down to it and you’re in the bedroom, you’re like, ‘OK, we’re doing this. We’re just trying to make a baby.’”

The Minnesota native is “ready” and has “always” loved kids. However, he doesn’t “want to be a rickety, old dad” and wants “to be able to run around with my kid and throw him over my shoulder and play ball with him, or her.”

Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot in 2016 at the Twenty Mile House in Cromberg, California. Due to a technicality in their paperwork, their courtship wasn’t legal and they had a second wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2019.