Guessing game! Jax Taylor predicted that he and Brittany Cartwright will have a daughter ahead of her pregnancy announcement.

“We’re very similar kind of guys and I just don’t think it’s in the cards for us to have boys,” the Michigan native, 41, told Randall Emmett during his and pregnant Lala Kent’s sex reveal on Saturday, September 19. “I think it’s gonna be a girl.”

After a pink parachute proved the former model right, the producer, 49, pointed out he’s going to have “a house full of girls” with his two daughters London and Rylee from his marriage to Ambyr Childers. Taylor called that both “a curse and also a blessing.”

He and Cartwright, 31, shared their pregnancy news on Monday, September 21.

“Mom & Dad,” the Kentucky native captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram. “The love of our lives is coming soon.”

Taylor added with a post of his own: “Sooooo I am gonna be Dad.”

Pregnant Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder commented, “Love you guys so so so much,” while her fiancé, Beau Clark, wrote, “Yesssss. Finally. Holding in this secret has been hard!!!! Let’s start a dad club with @randallemmettfilms.”

In the reality stars’ social media uploads, the couple were all smiles holding up ultrasound photos.

The pair tied the knot in June 2019 in Kentucky and previously spoke to Men’s Health about their plans to start a family.

“I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be,” Taylor said in December 2018. “Because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there. I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

In April, the former Sur bartender said he and his wife were “hoping” for a quarantine baby during an E! News’ Just the Sip chat. “We’re ready to go,” he explained at the time. “I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like, ‘I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on.’ I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like, ‘What if we won’t be able to get to the doctor?’ But I put all of that past me.”