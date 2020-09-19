Boy or girl? Pregnant Lala Kent and Randall Emmett announced the sex of their first child together on Saturday, September 19.

“We are having a baby GIRL!” Kent captioned a video that showed a skydiver touching down with a pink parachute at the couple’s gender reveal celebration with friends and family. The video showed the reality star raising her hands in the air and exclaiming, “Oh, my god!”

She also shared photos from the party and wrote, “I’m in love with you already and can’t wait to be your mama.” Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were at the intimate celebration and the pregnant former Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of Kent with tears running down her cheeks as she told her fellow mom-to-be, who is also expecting a girl, “I hope they do better than us!”

The producer, 49, opened up about their upcoming reveal on Monday, September 14, writing via Instagram that he and the Vanderpump Rules alum, 30, had “five days and counting” until finding out.

The Florida native said from behind the camera: “OK, baby I’m excited because this week, we’re gonna know the gender of my baby. Your doctor called you, she already knows, but we don’t know.”

In the footage, the pregnant reality star said that her doctor had also called their little one “low risk for everything” and “healthy.”

Emmett is also the father of daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 6, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. He and Kent announced last month that they are expecting their first child together during a “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode.

“Today is my 30 birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers,” the Utah native said at the time. “I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too. I am pregnant!”

Her husband chimed in, “Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!”

The mom-to-be went on to tell podcast guest Lisa Vanderpump that she was hoping for a “healthy” baby and “pictured” herself having a son first.

“I feel like I have two girls already,” Kent explained to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60. “We need more male energy in the house. There are a lot of girls wanting to play with Lala’s weave, her makeup. I need a boy. I need some trucks around.”

She and Emmett got engaged in September 2018 and have previously spoken to Us about their future family plans.

“We are working at that currently,” the producer and director exclusively told Us last month. “We are on the Flo app. We are on the apps. Lala, whatever day it is, she comes in, she says, ‘Give me a baby!’ and then I hop right to it.”

Scroll down to see pics from Kent and Emmett’s gender reveal celebration.