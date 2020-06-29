Jax Taylor Brittany Cartwright Celebrate Anniversary Amid Pump Rules Firings

Celebrating love. Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are honoring their first wedding anniversary amid the controversy surrounding their show.

Cartwright, 31, posted a throwback photo of herself and Taylor, 40, on their wedding day last June. The twosome were pictured posing close together as they held each other’s hands.

“Happy 1-year anniversary honey,” the Kentucky native wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 29. “Thank you for making me laugh every single day and for being my best friend. You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces.”

The businessman, for his part, acknowledged the milestone in his Instagram Stories. He shared photos of a bouquet of roses and a card that the couple received from loved ones.

“Thank you @mikeyavalon1. Can’t believe that year flew by so quick,” he captioned the first image, noting in the second snap how he loves Cartwright “so much.”

Just before celebrating their wedding anniversary, the Michigan native joined Cartwright down in Kentucky. He shared photos and videos from their chill weekend, during which they shopped and engaged in other casual activities.

The Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky costars began dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2018. In the year that followed, the pair tied the knot in Cartwright’s native Kentucky.

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding was officiated by Lance Bass. As four of the couple’s costars were fired from Vanderpump Rules over resurfaced racist behavior, the 41-year-old former boy bander — who also partners with Taylor on Just Add X — claimed that the reality star could be fired by Bravo for his own history of racist and homophobic comments.

“He will lose out. I do not see Bravo keeping him,” Bass said on his “The Daily Popcast with Lance Bass” podcast on June 15. “I have a feeling soon this will be done. It gets bigger and bigger.”

Bass also claimed to have cut business ties to Taylor, but the former SURver’s rep denied this shift in a statement to Us Weekly. “Last week the Just Add X website had been hacked, showcasing some hateful slurs, which Jax felt horrible about,” the statement read. “In an emotional state, Jax had texted Lance and the Just Add X team offering to step down from the company if that was the direction they wanted to take. The team immediately followed up with a phone call with Lance and the team reassured and fully supported him.”

Bass clarified on the June 17 episode of his podcast that he doesn’t think Taylor is “a racist or a homophobe.” The Out of Sync author said he “would not be acquaintances with someone” who was either thing, but he suggested that Taylor’s comments stem from his “ignorance.”