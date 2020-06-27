Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright reunited in Kentucky days before their first wedding anniversary on Monday, June 29.

Taylor, 40, flew to his wife’s home state and shared pics and videos from their laid-back weekend, which included him doing some yard work on a ride-on mower and the pair hitting the backroads before stopping for some shopping on Saturday, June 27.

The couple picked up an old sewing machine and two fans at Antique Archaeology in Nashville, which is owned by Mike Wolfe from A+E’s American Pickers.

Cartwright, 31, flew to Kentucky earlier this month to be with her mom, Sherri Cartwright, who landed in intensive care in the hospital after experiencing complications from bladder surgery.

Sherri — who has appeared on Vanderpump Rules and its spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky — is now out of the ICU and “improving daily,” according to an Instagram update from the family’s pastor, Ryan Dotson, on June 18.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Brittany was “beyond overwhelmed” by her mom’s health crisis, which came as the former SURver denied former costar Faith Stowers‘ claim that Brittany once used a racial slur toward her.

Four of Taylor and Brittany’s costars, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were fired on June 9 over past racist actions and there have been calls for Taylor to also be let go from the show for his previous controversial statements.

Former Vanderpump Rules castmate Billie Lee recalled a series of uncomfortable filming experiences with the SUR bartender and claimed that he “refused to film” with her because she is transgender. Meanwhile, Taylor’s business partner Lance Bass said on his “Daily Popcast” podcast that he thought Bravo would fire Taylor because of his past behavior.

The Michigan native has been keeping a low profile amid the controversy but was spotted attending a 31st birthday celebration for Schroeder at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s L.A. home earlier this week before flying to Kentucky. Doute, 37, also attended the party for her pregnant fremeny with her new boyfriend, Alex Menache.

Us exclusively reported on Wednesday, June 24, that Schroeder, who’s expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, and Doute have put their issues aside and are leaning on each other after losing their jobs.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more,” a source told Us. “While they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another.”

Scroll down to see pics from Taylor and Brittany’s weekend in Kentucky.