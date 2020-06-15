Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni won’t be back on Vanderpump Rules, but their jobs at TomTom and SUR, respectively, are still to be determined, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Brett and Max haven’t heard anything in regards to their employment at the restaurants yet once they open back up,” the source says. “It’s still all being worked out.”

Bravo cut ties with Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, earlier this month after their racially insensitive tweets resurfaced — again. The TomTom general manager and the SUR employee previously apologized in January for using racial slurs on Twitter. The network’s decision came after former SURver Faith Stowers, who was previously the only black cast member on the show, revealed Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doutereported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. While Schroeder, who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, and Doute both publicly apologized to Stowers, they were also fired from the show.

Caprioni was the first cast member to publicly react to being fired from the Bravo hit in an exclusive statement to Us.

“While I’m disappointed to no longer be part of the cast, I respect Bravo’s decision,” Caprioni told Us on June 10. “I continue to be truly sorry for the insensitive comments I made in the past and have worked within my community to repair the damage I’ve caused. I have learned a lot and grown from the experience but understand that it’s not enough. I will continue to do more regardless of my affiliation with VPR because it’s the right thing to do.”

Boyens, for his part, took to Instagram on June 4 amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and racism. In a lengthy statement, he reflected on having a biracial mother and a black grandfather.

“Never have I ever NOT been prideful of being black. EVER,” Boyens began. “I didn’t express I was black when the tweets came out because I didn’t want to justify them. Make it seem like OH ITS FINE I CAN SAY THAT IM BLACK. Umm no. I CANNOT say that and never will. But trust me when I say I’m f—king proud to have black in me. … I do NOT, I repeat F—ING DO NOT condone racism, hate, or judgment on others because of their color and quite honestly I’ll shut that s—t down immediately if I ever saw it.”

Boyens has yet to speak out after he lost his job on Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump, meanwhile, said in a statement earlier this month that she “loves and adores” her employees and is “deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed” by Boyens, Caprioni, Doute and Schroeder.

“We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote. “While you only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people – every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences. I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created.”

Doute and Schroeder, for their part, released a statement through their new publicist on Friday, June 12. They are looking to move “forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.”