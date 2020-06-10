Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have found themselves in an unlikely place amid their racism scandal — and it involves them getting in contact with each other.

“Stassi and Kristen have touched base about all of the recent news about them coming out,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “But their feud is not exactly over.”

The friendship between Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, fell apart due to drama surrounding Doute’s on-and-off relationship with Brian Carter. However, the Bravo ladies were both fired from Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, June 9, after eight seasons. Their terminations came after their former costar Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime she was not involved in.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed from the Bravo series. The newcomers faced backlash earlier this year when their old racist tweets resurfaced.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the cable network said in a statement to Us.

Stowers, 31, spoke out in the midst of the controversy between Schroeder and Doute. “I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” she told the New York Post’s Page Six on Tuesday. “I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory.”

The Bravo alum continued, “I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it. I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did.”

Schroeder lost many of her endorsements in addition to being dropped by her agency, UTA, and public relations firm, Metro Public Relations.

The second half of Vanderpump Rules’ virtual reunion episode airs on Bravo Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.