Not that kind of girl. Stassi Schroeder recently aired out her dirty laundry with her Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute via Twitter but the reality star is now regretting her behavior.

“I thought I didn’t care and I had been texting with Kristen about Coronavirus stuff, normal check-in with each other, nice s–t and then f–king Katie sends me this video,” Schroeder, 31, explained on the Friday, March 27, episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “I watched it and it’s the Vanderpump Rules aftershow with Kristen and Brittany Cartwright and Kristen went in on my career and basically said I’m going to come crashing down. Nobody is going to want to listen to my podcast when I’m 40 years old.”

She added that the situation left her “shaking” and she had to ask her fiancé, Beau Clark, to pour her an Aperol Spritz to calm down.

“I spiraled on Twitter. I’ve never been in a Twitter feud before. I don’t like it. I don’t know how Jax Taylor can do this all the time,” the Next Level Basic author said. “Twitter feuds are stressful as f–k. I don’t want to talk about my feud ever again. I’m embarrassed for myself. I will always love her and she probably had good intentions. I shouldn’t have engaged in Twitter and I’m embarrassed so there’s that.”

The feud began after Doute, 37, explained why her relationship with her former pals Schroeder and Katie Maloney was strained after she accused the duo of not putting in the extra work for their Witches of WeHo wine company.

“My business ventures are very important to me,” the Michigan native explained on the aftershow for the Tuesday, March 24, episode of Vanderpump Rules. “You were asked to push something on social media and because you have a f–king podcast and a book, you think you’re the queen of England?”

One day later, Doute apologized for attacking Schroeder’s work endeavors via Twitter.

“I just watched a VPR aftershow where it feels like I was insulting @stassi work ethic,” she tweeted on Wednesday, March 25. “I [100 percent] think Stass has built a brand for herself and I’ve always been proud of her. I was angry about the wine company at that time and I want to publicly correct my opinion.”

However, Schroeder wasn’t interested in an apology from her ex-best friend and instead fired back on Twitter.

“I’ve never once said a word about the things @kristendoute work on,” she wrote. “Cool, that you’re ‘not apologizing’ for making fun of my podcast/how I’m probably going to come crashing down/that no one will want to listen to it when I’m 40.”

Doute replied, “And now you’re just attempting to trash me publicly after we’ve been texting about this for the past hour.”

