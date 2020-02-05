Stassi Schroeder isn’t impressed with Kristen Doute’s theory that their friendship is on the rocks because of their relationship statuses.

“That is the sort of thing that pushes me even further away,” the 31-year-old Next Level Basic author told Us Weekly exclusively after Kristen, 36, declared that Stassi doesn’t like her anymore because she’s single. “Because if that were the case, the whole entire time when I was like, ‘Dude, you should totally break up with [Brian] Carter,’ but then I was just going to dump her as a friend because she’s single?”

She added: “I’m like, ‘Kristen doesn’t think I want to be her friend because she’s single? That is the lamest s—t.’”

Kristen first told Us last month that Stassi ditched her because she is single.

“My [point of view], and I hope that I’m wrong, but it kind of feels like as I’m watching these episodes, and it felt like over the summer, that Stassi was on this high horse of being in this now perfect relationship and now she’s getting married and everything’s great,” the 36-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively, referring to Stassi’s engagement to Beau Clark. “Lala [Kent] has Randall [Emmett] and Brittany [Cartwright] has Jax [Taylor], Katie [Maloney] has Tom [Schwartz] and ‘OOP, here’s single Kristen, well that doesn’t fit with our group now. You can’t be in our pregnancy pact.’ But I don’t need a man to do everything that I’m doing.”

Kristen added that she hoped Stassi and Katie, 32, would be “more understanding” about her breakup from Carter, which took several months to become official.

“I can understand how the toxicity of Carter and I or the constant bickering or seeing me sad can weigh on someone, but it’s like I said at the reunion last year, it’s not the kind of love I want, so just be there for me,” Kristen told Us. “I thought I could confide in my two best friends and have my girl venting sesh. All women do it, every single one of us, whether you’re married or just dating, you all complain about our dudes to each other, so I thought it would be a little more understanding about that and just let me learn these lessons on my own rather than telling me to kick rocks.”

While Kristen also accused Stassi and Katie of replacing her with Lala, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host denied her costar’s claims.

“This isn’t about taking a place,” Stassi told Us. “If we’re talking about, ‘Oh, the witches of WeHo,’ we were just the witches of WeHo because it was us three together. Like, it’s not like, ‘Oh someone can come in and be a third,’ and honestly three friends together — not ideal. You always need a fourth so that someone’s not left out. So it’s not really about taking places.”

The drama between Stassi, Katie and Kristen has started to play out on season 8 of the Bravo series, but according to the James Mae CEO, things take another turn for the worse around Jax and Brittany’s June 2019 wedding.

“I know that I’m kind and that I’m loyal,” Kristen told Us. “I’ve always been there for them and if that’s not something they want in their lives, there are a lot of other people that I can give that love to.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.