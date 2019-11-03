A reason to party! Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark, celebrated their engagement with their Vanderpump Rules costars on Saturday, November 2.

The Next Level Basic author, 31, documented the festivities on her Instagram Story on Saturday. The guest list included SUR matriarch Lisa Vanderpump and Vanderpump Rules costars Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly. Costars Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, were unable to attend, as they were hosting an event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but she posted on Instagram that she was sad to miss out on the fun.

Schroeder appeared to have a great night with her pals. She posted on Instagram on Sunday, November 3, “Thank you so much to everyone who came out last night. it was magical. now im hungover. ”

Clark, 39, popped the question to Schroeder at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July. Earlier this month on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, she revealed that since getting engaged, she and the casting agent have spent significantly less time being intimate.

“We hook up a lot less because we’re so busy,” Schroeder said. “I realize that we’re so busy working together because we’re doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding and just then in between, still filming Vanderpump Rules and having shoots and things we need to do that I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Like, we barely hook up. I’m so sorry.’ That’s the negative that’s come from it.”

However, she said that “the positive is I feel like there’s just an extra layer of safety.”

In an August episode of her podcast, Schroeder revealed that their “whole wedding budget” will go toward multiple dress changes for the reality TV star. “Maybe just like two dresses … three,” she said. “I just want to find out how to wear as many changes as I can.”

As for the guest list, Schroeder — who’s been feuding this year with castmate Kristen Doute —isn’t looking to send out invites for the sake of being polite. “I’m sorry but this day isn’t about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren’t invited to something, I’m just sorry. It is what it is,” Schroeder said.

She added, “I’m really going to have the thickest skin because I’m not going to be at any of my wedding events feeling uncomfortable with someone or feeling any sort of tension. I don’t want any of that.”

Scroll down to see highlights from Clark and Schroeder’s big night.