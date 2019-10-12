



They’re on a break! Stassi Schroeder explained her reasoning for taking a step back from her friendship with Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute.

“If taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, then I don’t give a f–k,” Stassi, 31, admitted during the Friday, October 11, episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast.

She added: “It doesn’t mean I don’t care about her. I absolutely do. Sometimes you just can’t be in the same room with someone without wanting to kill them.”

Stassi also hinted at the underlying problems behind the feud. “I’m like, ‘Am I gonna look like the a–hole in this situation or is she?’ I have no idea,” she said. “I’m prepared to look like the a–hole, but whatever it is, I’m like, ‘Listen, I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first.’”

Fans began speculating about the Bravo stars’ status after Kristen, 36, was absent from an engagement celebration for Stassi and her fiancé, Beau Clark, in July.

The Next Level Basic author’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, commented on the ordeal via Instagram at the time. “Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there?” a fan wrote. “I know you two are close!”

Dayna, in turn, replied: “Yes, quite sad. But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So, I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. .… each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Stassi and castmate Katie Maloney later skipped out on Kristen’s T-shirt event in August, while the podcast host also went wedding dress shopping sans her pal.

Stassi alluded to the fallout during an August episode of her podcast. “The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s–t anymore,” she declared. “I’m literally dead inside.”

Kristen, meanwhile, shared a cryptic meme. “You’ve changed,” a caterpillar said to a butterfly in her Instagram Story post, to which the butterfly responded: “We’re supposed to.”

Stassi, Kristen and Katie, 32, seemed tense while discussing their Witches of WeHo Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé in July. “There are ups and downs,” Stassi confessed to Us Weekly. “I’m not gonna lie.”

When asked what the trio argue about the most, Kristen conceded: “Nothing, really, about the wine. … Friend stuff sometimes, but not about our business.”

