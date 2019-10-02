This one’s for you tonight! The cast of Vanderpump Rules gathered at SUR to film the season 8 opening credits on Tuesday, October 1 — and they were joined by new faces!

Tom Schwartz shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot via his Instagram Story.

“3, 2, 1, first pose that comes to mind #PumpRules edition,” the TomTom co-owner wrote on Tuesday. “10/1/19.”

Schwartz,Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump are all returning for season 8. Newbies Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan and Brett Caprioni were also on hand for the shoot.

Max, for his part, is the general manager of Schwartz and Sandoval’s TomTom restaurant, which they co-own with Lisa. He was briefly linked to Scheana after they were seen getting cozy at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala in November 2018.

“Scheana and Max were super adorable. He had his arm around her and was kissing her forehead,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time.

Earlier this year, Max was spotted filming the season 8 finale party at the West Hollywood hot spot. Brittany shared a selfie with the bar employee, Jax and Katie during the get-together in August.

Dayna, meanwhile, was introduced to fans by Lala in July.

“Two OG’s & our new bad bitch,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator captioned a photo with the new SUR waitress and Ariana via Instagram.

Brett also seemingly works at SUR and was spotted celebrating longtime cast member Peter Madrigal’s birthday with the group in June.

Noticeably missing from the intro was Billie Lee, who confirmed her departure from both the restaurant and the series in July.

“The bullying on and off camera brought my deep insecurities to the surface, this dark black mirror held up high for everyone in public to see and to judge,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “Like any other time I’ve been bullied or rejected I started journaling, and I attached myself to anything and everything positive that would pull me out of this dark funk.”

Scroll through to see pics from the season 8 opening: