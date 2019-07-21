Could a new cast member be joining season 8 of Vanderpump Rules? Lala Kent had fans going wild about the possibility on Saturday, July 20, after she posted a picture with an intriguing caption.

“Two OG’s & our new bad bitch,” Kent, 29, teased alongside the photo that showed her noshing on food poolside with costar Ariana Madix and another pal named Dayna Kathan. The post quickly garnered the attention of fans of the hit Bravo series.

“Is this a new cast member?” many followers wrote. One added: “New girl who dis?!”

Kathan — who appears to be a SURver — also shared a similar snap and wrote, “Poolside powwow.” Bravo had no comment on the possible casting.

While it’s unclear if Kathan is set to join the cast, there is no doubt that the upcoming season is going to be filled with drama. Earlier this month, Lisa Vanderpump opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about what viewers can expect.

“A lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 58, explained to Us. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”

Kent, Madix, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Kristen Doute — who are all either former or current SURver’s — began filming earlier this summer.

Vanderpump, for her part, has had a lot going on in her personal life as well. The London native recently mourned the death of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, who died at age 84 last month. The tragedy came days before Lisa was set to travel to Kentucky for Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding.

“I didn’t think I would go because my mother just passed, but then the funeral was delayed,” Lisa told Us. “So then I wanted to go because Jax, he’s really, he’s kind of grown up with me and I don’t know if he’s ever grown up, but he’s grown up with me. You know, and I wanted to be there for them both. I love them. I love all the Vanderpump kids very much.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

