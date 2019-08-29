Things are looking up for DJ James Kennedy. The Vanderpump Rules star is back on good terms — and in the studio — with Lala Kent.

“We’re doing great. We’re on great terms and we’re making music as well together again,” James, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively at the poolside #Vanderpupcation celebration at the Mondrian in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 28. “So you’ll be hearing some of that soon. We’ve got a track called ‘Ride With Me,’ which is about just, like, ride or dies. How friends got one another’s back. … Through the ups and the downs.”

The DJ and the SUR hostess had a falling out during season 6 of the series after James made negative comments about Lala’s fiancé, Randall Emmett. While the Give Them Lala Beauty founder claimed she would never be friends with the musician again, James shared a photo of the pair in the studio in June.

James has also had a rocky relationship with Jax Taylor in the past. The SUR bartender, however, recently made headlines for blocking other castmates — Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval — on social media.

“I think Jax just blocks people on Instagram when he gets mad and he doesn’t care for the followers as much as some of the other influencers, if you will,” James told Us about the drama. “So he doesn’t mind blocking people because he just doesn’t really care about Instagram. I think. He’s just like living his own life.”

The “Topman” singer, for his part, is more focused on his sobriety and his music.

“I am 10 weeks [sober] this Friday,” James told Us on Wednesday. “It’s been really good. Everything’s beautiful. I’ve been focusing on my sobriety and it’s been going really well. … Music has been just so good lately. I haven’t been procrastinating on s–t.”

Scroll through to get more insight from James, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay about the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules: