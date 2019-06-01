The on-again, off-again friendship seems to be back on. Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy posted a headscratching photo with costar Lala Kent on Instagram on Saturday, June 1.

“We made a dope record in the studio today, glad to have my friend back.” The DJ, 27, captioned a shot of Lala, 29, resting her arm on his shoulder. “Get ready for some pure fire 🔥 #RideWithMe”

On his Instagram Stories, the British native filmed Lala recording their upcoming song and wrote, “We’re back in the studio @lalakent letsss gooo.”

Lala has not posted anything on her social media accounts.

It’s a surprising move from the frenemies, who seemingly haven’t been on good terms since season 6 of Vanderpump Rules. Earlier in May, the Give Them Lala founder announced that her beauty brand discontinued its lip gloss named “James.”

The SUR hostess took to her Instagram Stories on May 9, to tell her fans,“We are officially sold out of James. It will NOT be restocked.” Shortly after, the actress shared a selfie with the word “James” crossed out above her head.

In April, Lala spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about James’ bad behavior on the Vanderpump Rules season 7 reunion show, which the cast filmed on March 29. She said fans would be “shocked” by his actions.

“I stayed in my seat the whole time. I was very proud of myself for that. It was mostly this little triangle of James and Kristen [Doute] and Jax [Taylor],” Lala told Us. “Whatever good edit James may have gotten this season, he completely demolished on his own. … It was so fabulous to watch.”

She continued: “I call him ‘the energizer,’ but he’ll just self destruct on his own. I just wind him up. We iced him out because of his actions that never change. Everyone can talk about, ‘Well, you did this at one point,’ but we’re talking about today because that stuff is all in the past, so let’s focus on the present.”

During the reunion, Jax and James almost came to blows after the DJ referenced Jax’s late father. The duo had to be separated by host Andy Cohen.

But the bad blood predated the volatile reunion. In November 2018, Lala accused James of being “an extremely verbally abusive friend” after he insulted her now-fiancé, Randall Emmett.

“I always shook it off because I knew that it was coming from a hurt place and I knew it really only happened when he was under the influence,” she explained to Us. “But when you start attacking someone who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, you might as well be attacking my mother as well.”

