It’s about the lip gloss. Give Them Lala Beauty is officially cutting ties with James Kennedy. Lala Kent announced that her makeup line has discontinued the “James” lip gloss.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 9, to tell her followers that “James” is sold out and won’t be restocked.

“We are officially sold out of James. It will NOT be restocked,” Lala wrote alongside a photo of her other lip glosses. She also noted her fans can swipe up to purchase her other “bomb ass shades.”

Shortly after, the SUR hostess shared a selfie with the word “James” crossed out above her head. She reiterated that the shade “will NOT be restocked.”

Lala added: “If you got it, enjoy.”

“James” is the only lip gloss shade that is no longer available on the reality star’s website. The “Boy” singer and the DJ had a falling out during season 6 of Vanderpump Rules after he insulted her fiancé, Randall Emmett. Lala and James attempted to move on during season 7, but their friendship has never recovered.

Back in November 2018, Lala accused James of being “an extremely verbally abusive friend.”

“I always shook it off because I knew that it was coming from a hurt place and I knew it really only happened when he was under the influence,” she explained to Us Weekly at the time. “But when you start attacking someone who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, you might as well be attacking my mother as well.”

During the same chat, Lala told Us at she didn’t regret naming one of her beauty products after her controversial castmate.

“You know what, not at all. If the name brings money to Lala’s bank account, keep it coming,” she told Us at the time. “I do not regret that one bit.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

