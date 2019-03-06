Setting the record straight. James Kennedy spoke out after a video circulated that appeared to show him snorting cocaine.

“The RBF Podcast” shared the footage on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, and quickly received “likes” from Kennedy’s Vanderpump Rules costars Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute. Taylor, 39, then claimed in the comments section that the video was taken during a recent trip to Oklahoma.

However, the 27-year-old DJ insisted that the allegations were false. “THIS IS NOT ME,” he commented.

Soon after, the podcast’s hosts deleted the video from their Instagram page and issued an apology. They shared a photo of Taylor with a deadpan expression alongside the caption: “My face after knowing we got jax’d this afternoon. Shoutout to @itsjameskennedy & sorry we believed anything @mrjaxtaylor would tell us. He lead me to believe that video was real then deleted his comments! @stassischroeder now I can officially say I’ve been JAXED also.”

Kennedy has been going through a tough time during the seventh season of the Bravo reality show. Several of his castmates have spoken out against him after he drunkenly body-shamed Katie Maloney. Kennedy’s actions prompted Lisa Vanderpump to fire him once again from SUR Restaurant & Lounge.

“I cannot stand behind that, the way you’re talking to women,” Vanderpump, 58, said to the music producer in a December 2018 episode. “Who the f–k do you think you are that you can stand there and you can call these beautiful, young women, ‘They’re sluts, they’re whores?’ You’ve got to start showing respect.”

In the wake of Kennedy’s body-shaming comments, a source told Us Weekly that Maloney, 32, thinks he is “a d–k and he’s not just an a–hole for the show’s sake,” adding that “he is a loose cannon.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Kennedy and Taylor for comment.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

