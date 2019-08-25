Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute Says Jax Taylor Blocked Her on Social Media





Kristen Doute revealed on Twitter on Saturday, August 24, that her Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor has blocked her on social media.

Referring to media reports “saying that Jax unfollowed some of us because of something regarding his wedding,” Doute, 36, tweeted that she wanted to “clear the air.”

“Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE,” she wrote, before referencing his wife, Brittany Cartwright. “But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding.”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the SUR bartender, 40, stopped following his costars Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval earlier this week. It was unclear at the time who stopped following each other first or if the castmates had blocked each other on the photo-sharing service.

As fans of the Bravo show know, Sandoval and his TomTom partner Tom Schwartz shared the role of best man at Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding in Kentucky at the end of June, while Madix, Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder served as bridesmaids, and Katie Maloney was matron of honor.

Taylor is not the only person Doute appears to be having problems with — she is seemingly also on the outs with Schroeder and Maloney. After the T-shirt designer was noticeably absent from the Next Level Basic author’s engagement party to Beau Clark in July, Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, confirmed the pair had fallen out.

When asked by a fan about Doute’s no-show at the party at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa, Dayna replied that she didn’t know all the particulars but wasn’t worried because “it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to return to Bravo later this year, wrapped filming of the new season with a finale party at TomTom on August 12. Doute attended the celebration but shared a cryptic quote about changes.

Vanderpump told Us in July that there is plenty of drama coming in season 8.

“A lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 58, told Us. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”

