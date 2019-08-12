



Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic yet. Stassi Schroeder spoke candidly about filming the Bravo series amid reports of a fallout between her and costar Kristen Doute.

“We’re at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush,” Stassi told fiancé Beau Clark on a recent episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast.

“My emotions are shot,” Beau agreed, noting that shooting season 7 was “so much more fun.”

The Next Level Basic author added that she has “no more energy.”

“The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s–t anymore,” Stassi admitted. “I’m literally dead inside.”

While the reality TV personality didn’t get into specifics, fans noticed something was off between Stassi and Kristen after the latter didn’t attend Stassi and Beau’s engagement celebration last month.

Stassi’s mother confirmed there were issues between the two costars when she replied to a question about Kristen missing the milestone via Instagram, calling the drama “quite sad.”

“I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile,” Dayna Schroeder explained. “Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Days later, Stassi and Katie Maloney were noticeably absent at Kristen’s James Mae pop-up event on Wednesday, August 7, which Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and even Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz, attended.

“That’s a crew right there. 🌟 @jamesmae.co pop-up @gtdaveywaynes 🌻✌🏽#pumprules,” Kristen captioned a group photo from the event.

Last month, Lisa Vanderpump teased “complicated dynamics” between the cast during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“[There’s] a lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the SUR owner explained. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

