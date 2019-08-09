Two witches are missing from WeHo. Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney did not attend Kristen Doute’s T-shirt event with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast amid reports of a feud between the three women.

“That’s a crew right there. 🌟 @jamesmae.co pop-up @gtdaveywaynes 🌻✌🏽#pumprules,” Kristen captioned a photo of Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and even Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz, rocking James Mae tees on Friday, August 9, via Instagram.

The photo was taken at Kristen’s James Mae event at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 7. Fans in the comments were quick to point out that Stassi and Katie were missing from the picture.

One user tagged friends and simply commented, “Missing Stassi and Katie.”

“I can’t believe @stassischroeder wouldn’t support you. You were the only one who even talk to her a few years back. You’re the entire reason she even has a career,” a second user wrote, referring to Kristen and Stassi making up during season 4 of Vanderpump Rules after the designer was caught sleeping with Jax, who dated the Next Level Basic author. “@kristendoute you should have her support after you brought her back in the group!”

A third fan replied, “Oh no.. Tom showed up without Katie.. that’s a rage text in the making right there.”

Bravo viewers noticed a rift between Stassi and Kristen on July 30 after the latter skipped the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host’s and Beau Clark’s engagement celebration. Earlier that month, Kristen was also missing from Katie and Schwartz’s Las Vegas wedding with no explanation.

Stassi’s mother confirmed there was a falling out between the costars when she replied to a question about Kristen missing the engagement party, calling the situation “quite sad.”

“But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile,” Dayna Schroeder wrote earlier this month via Instagram. “Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

