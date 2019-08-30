



Stassi Schroeder went wedding dress shopping for the first time on Thursday, August 29, but there was someone seemingly missing from the milestone: Kristen Doute.

The Next Level Basic author, 32, who is engaged to Beau Clark after two years of dating, documented the busy day on her Instagram, where she shared photos of her and Vanderpump Rules costars Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney at various wedding dress appointments.

“I had a very good day. ❤️,” she captioned a selfie of her, Katie, 32, and Brittany, 30, after an appointment.

Immediately, fans wondered where Kristen was during Stassi’s important occasion.

“Sad that Kristen wasn’t there. I really hope you girls figure it out,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Not without Kristen 😥💔 You guys please fix this! You can’t go through this awesome and exciting time without her! You guys love each other!!!!”

Though Stassi didn’t specify whether Kristen, 36, was there or not, the Vegiholic founder posted a photo of her and her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Carter, at a margarita restaurant on her Instagram Story while the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host was out wedding dress shopping.

Brittany also hinted on her Instagram Story that it was only her and Katie who accompanied Stassi for the special day.

“Love you girls!!! @StassiSchroeder @MusicKillsKate and so glad to be apart [sic] of today!! Ahh,” the Kentucky native captioned a photo of the three women with a filter that read, “Bride to be.”

While Kristen may not have been there to help Stassi pick out a wedding dress, the Louisiana native did advertise Witches of WeHo, the wine company she shares with Kristen and Katie, on her Instagram Story before she went shopping.

“Trying on wedding dresses for the first time today!!! I need some @witchesofweho rosé to make it festive af,” she wrote before sharing a photo of her, Kristen and Katie at a recent Witches of WeHo event.

Earlier this month, the Amazing Race alum’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, confirmed that Stassi and Kristen were on the outs after the James Mae designer was missing from the party celebrating her costar’s engagement on July 31.

“Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there? I know you two are close!” a fan commented Dayna’s Instagram after her daughter’s celebration.

She responded, “Yes, quite sad. But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Along with Stassi, Kristen also seems to have had a falling out with Katie after the Michigan native didn’t attend the Pucker and Pout founder’s Las Vegas wedding to Tom Schwartz in July. Though Katie and Tom married on season 5 of Pump Rules in 2016, they didn’t obtain their marriage license until this year. Katie and Stassi were also missing from an event celebrating Kristen’s James Mae fashion line earlier this month.

In a July interview with Us, Stassi hinted at a strained relationship with Kristen at an event for the release of their second wine, Potion No. 2 “Basic Witch Rosé,” with Katie.

“There are ups and downs. I’m not gonna lie,” she said at the time.

Kristen clarified that the drama was about their personal lives, not their rosé company.

“Nothing, really, about the wine,” she said. “Friend stuff sometimes, but not about our business.”

In addition to her tension with Stassi and Katie, Kristen also confirmed a feud with Jax Taylor after the SUR bartender unfollowed her, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on Instagram on August 20.

“Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE,” Kristen tweeted on August 24 before referencing Jax and Brittany’s recent nuptials. “But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding.”

