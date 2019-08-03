



The witches of WeHo are back! Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute celebrated the release of their second wine – Potion No. 2 “Basic Witch Rosé” – in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 30, and Us Weekly chatted with the entrepreneurial trio about the booze business, working together and why their wine isn’t sh-t.

Considering the Vanderpump Rules gals released a pinot grigio – Basic Witch Potion No. 1 – in February, rosé seemed like the next logical step. “It’s rosé season. It’s summer,” Maloney, 32, told Us when asked why rosé was the group’s next beverage of choice, later adding that this blend is “synonymous with brunch and summertime.”

Continued Schroeder: “Everyone loves rosé, it’s like the easiest. Everybody likes it. It’s actually a phenomenon right now. In the last few years, rosé became like chic and fun and basic and all of those things all at once.”

The trio suspects this wine, which is available through Nocking Point Wine Club, will be especially enjoyable for fans because it’s simple to sip throughout the day without feeling ill. “We try to make wine that you can drink all day, that you’re not going to get sick of after a couple glasses,” Maloney explained. “That was our goal,” Schroeder, 31, added.

And lest fans think a wine created by a trio of reality TV stars isn’t good, the newly engaged Bravo personality is here to set the record straight. “We’re not putting out sh-t,” she exclaimed to Us. “This isn’t Two-Buck Chuck.”

Speaking of that inexpensive wine, it’s not lost on the threesome that they’ve come a long way since Vanderpump Rules season one in 2013. “We could barely afford Two-Buck Chuck,” Doute, 36, recalled, noting that she and former flame Tom Sandoval used to steal silverware from SUR because they didn’t have any of their own.

“I would choose a bottle of wine over putting gas in my car,” Maloney added. “[If] I have $15 dollars in my account to last me until Monday, I’m gonna get the wine and walk everywhere.”

Though Schroeder, Maloney and Doute are known to butt heads on their Bravo show, when it comes to the booze business, the trio is, as Schroeder described, “super simpatico.”

“When it comes to making decisions we are always agreeing on everything,” Doute added.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!