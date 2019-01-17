Watch your back, Lisa Vanderpump, the witches of WeHo are coming for you! Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney announced on Instagram on Monday, January 14, that their Witches of WeHo wine is making its debut on February 1.

The pinot grigio gets its moniker from a nickname the costars gave themselves on the Bravo reality show. In an Instagram video announcing the wine’s impending arrival, it is referred to as a “basic witch” drink. The video also shows the alcohol being bottled, labeled and boxed.

Following an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, January 15, the trio posed on the red carpet and showed off their creation. “Dear Kris Jenner, please manage us,” Stassi, 30, captioned the snapshot.

The former SUR employee also took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 17, to give people a closer look at the wine label. The ingredients are listed as “the tears of your exes” and the label features a classic Stassi quote in black script. “I’m not really sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a pinot grigio,” it reads. The wine is bound to give Vanderpump’s line of drinks, which includes Vanderpump Rosé and Vanderpump Pets Sangria, some stiff competition.

However, wine isn’t the only thing Stassi has on her mind. The Bravo star also shared a sneak peek at some unique sausage packaging. “I can officially die now,” she wrote alongside several packages of tubed meat that were sporting her face.

Apparently the “Stassiage,” as it’s being called, came from deli food company Dietz & Watson, which jokingly “partnered” with the soon-to-be author after she and boyfriend Beau Clark talked about creating a sausage business. Though the products with Stassi’s face on them aren’t available for purchase and don’t actually exist in the marketplace, the packaging looks legit and even promises to create an“exciting new line of premium products.” Much of the antibiotic-free meat is pre-cooked and, as the packaging states, “Stassiages introduces delectably innovative combinations of hand-crafted seasoning to our highest quality.” If only it were real!

“Best day ever,” Stassi wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside more of the one-of-a-kind products.

