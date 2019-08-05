



’s mother once told her that she’s the descendant of a Swedish princess, and now she wants a wedding dress — or six — fit for a queen.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, dished on her plans to change several times at her upcoming nuptials after boyfriend Beau Clark popped the question on Wednesday, July 31.

“I know I want a lot of dresses,” Schroeder explained on a new episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast titled “I’m Engaged, Bitches!” before the Bravo star began to worry about missing the festivities because she’s too busy changing.

“But, like, will it take too much time to change and do outfit changes? Will I start feeling FOMO that I’m not enjoying my wedding and I’m sitting here changing?” Schroeder asked her pal Lo French, who dismissed her concerns.

“Maybe just like two dresses … three,” Schroeder said before suggesting turning her nuptials into an “all day and all night” affair. “I just want to find out how to wear as many changes as I can.”

In the end, the Next Level Basic author concluded that her “whole wedding budget” will be going to her wardrobe, FOMO or not.

As for when and where, Schroeder revealed that she wants her wedding to be in Europe.

“I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she explained. “But I just want it to be in Europe and small. I really am not into entertaining people. I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be, like, intimate. I don’t care if somebody’s having that great of a time, like how can you not have a great time in Europe? … Keep it small, I’m not going to make small talk with people. It’s only people we love.”

Fans can expect to see Schroeder and Clark’s engagement play out on Vanderpump Rules season 8, which will likely premiere on Bravo later this year.

