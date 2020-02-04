Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have ended up fighting in the alley behind SUR more than once or twice. The Vanderpump Rules costars’ friendship has been rocky for years.

Stassi and Kristen met while working at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot in 2010, three years before the Bravo series premiered. While the two women argued during season 1, their relationship hit a rough patch after Kristen admitted to sleeping with Stassi’s ex-boyfriend Jax Taylor during season 2. The following year, the Basically Stassi star left the show and moved to New York City to be with then-boyfriend Patrick Meagher.

“Do you look back on high school and feel left out? No, you just kind of graduate to a new level. The people that this show is focused on … I’ve just witnessed them lie to each other, betray each other, cheat on each other, then cover for each other,” Stassi said in a 2015 interview about leaving the series.

Halfway through season 4, however, Stassi was back — and living with Kristen! While their friendship hit some bumps in the following years, it took another turn for the worse in 2019 amid Kristen’s breakup with Brian Carter. While the He’s Making You Crazy author accused Stassi and Katie Maloney of not being there for her, Stassi and Katie argued that Kristen wasn’t being honest with them about the nature of her breakup.

“I can understand how the toxicity of Carter and I or the constant bickering or seeing me sad can weigh on someone, but it’s like I said at the reunion last year, it’s not the kind of love I want, so just be there for me,” Kristen told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I thought I could confide in my two best friends and have my girl venting sesh. All women do it, every single one of us, whether you’re married or just dating, you all complain about our dudes to each other, so I thought it would be a little more understanding about that and just let me learn these lessons on my own rather than telling me to kick rocks.”

Scroll through for a timeline of the Vanderpump Rules costars’ friendship: