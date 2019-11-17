



A missing piece! Stassi Schroeder revealed she still thinks about her former friend, Kristen Doute, amid wedding planning in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“There are moments where I get sad and I’m like, ‘Maybe I should end this,’ but our situation is just so much more layered and deeper than that,” Schroeder, 31, told Us at BravoCon in New York City on Saturday, November 17. “So you know what? Sometimes you just need to break from someone.”

She didn’t reveal much more about their feud but teased that, “Everything you’ve heard is true.”

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait for season 8 to discover what was behind the fallout between Schroeder, Doute, 36, and Katie Maloney. Tensions were running high in the season’s trailer where Maloney, 32, tells Doute she’s “being an obnoxious person right now.” Doute replies that Maloney, is “a bitch to me all the time.”

Despite the trio’s beef, Doute told Us at BravoCon that her two former pals still hold a special place in her heart.

“I love every single person, mostly, on our cast, ” the Blood on Canvas actress said. “Even the people that I’ve had a falling out with this season. Obviously, Katie and Stassi, we hit a lull in our friendship, but we fall apart, at least, together. So, it doesn’t even matter.”

Doute added that she’s hopeful to one day make amends because “there’s too much love” not to.

The reality TV personality echoed the same sentiments to Us and other reporters at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on November 10.

“From my POV, it’s like they’re family to me. So, it’ll always be that way,” Doute said. “With every friendship, you have ups and downs — and here is one of our downs. So, ride the wave with us, while you get to see the downs. I think I’ll find out a lot while I watch [the show] as well.”

Schroeder, meanwhile, has been busy planning her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, Beau Clark. The Next Level Basic author told Us on November 11 that “wedding planning is a pain.”

She explained, “No one warns you how hard it is and we have wedding planners! We’re having an overseas wedding, so I thought that would actually make it easier because we’re also having a smaller, intimate wedding but no, it doesn’t, it doesn’t make it easier. It’s very difficult but it’s really fun.”

Doute already missed out on attending Clark, 39, and Schroeder’s engagement party earlier this month. Vanderpump Rules costars Maloney, Lisa Vanderpump and Kristina Kelly were in attendance.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon