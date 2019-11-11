



Through thick and thin. Kristen Doute said she still has a place in her heart for Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney despite the trio’s feud.

“From my POV, it’s like they’re family to me. So, it’ll always be that way,” Kristen, 36, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10. “With every friendship, you have ups and downs — and here is one of our downs. So, ride the wave with us, while you get to see the downs. I think I’ll find out a lot while I watch [the show] as well.”

Scheana Shay, who was also present for the interview, chimed in to add that all Vanderpump Rules stars “get sick of each other at some point and need a little breather.”

Kristen then asked Scheana, 34, if she was “sick” of her, to which the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” host confirmed her “love” for her pal. “Maybe like two years ago [I was tired of you], but we’re past that,” Scheana added.

The Blood on Canvas actress’ beef with Stassi, 31, and Katie, 32, is the center of Vanderpump Rules’ season 8 trailer, which was released on Thursday, November 7. In the teaser clip, Katie tells Kristen that she’s “being an obnoxious person right now.” Kristen, in turn, saya her castmate is “a bitch to me all the time.”

Stassi chimes in, adding: “You can’t be real for one second, Kristen.” The Next Level Basic author additionally refers to an unknown individual as a “selfish, egotistical, piece of s—t” as the Bravo show’s trailer continues.

During an appearance on Rachael O’Brien’s “Be Here for a While” podcast in October, Kristen hinted at tension with Stassi. “Everyone knows, we’ve clearly had a falling out,” Kristen said at the time. “That’s where we are in this moment. It’s on social media. I wasn’t at Stassi’s engagement. We can’t talk about it too much. We will talk about it on Vanderpump Rules.”

The Behind Your Eyes actress added that the feud’s cause could have stemmed from her split from longtime beau Brian Carter. (Both Stassi and Katie took issue with Brian, 46, during the Bravo show’s 7th season.)

“I don’t totally understand it and hopefully I will find a way to understand it and also find peace with it. Because it is really hard,” she explained to O’Brien. “Especially going through my breakup with Carter that I am sure lasted far too long for so many people, but it was my f–king relationship.”

Earlier that month, Stassi stated on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast that she needed a “break” from her costar. “I’ve sat there and I’m like, ‘Am I going to look like the a–hole in this situation or is she?’ I have no idea,” she said.

“I’m prepared to look like the a–hole but whatever it is, I’m like, listen, I have to take care of my own mental and emotional health first,” she continued. “And if taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, I’m like, I don’t give a f–k.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Tuesday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe